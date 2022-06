Atlanta-based Northside Hospital health system is building a new outpatient facility with an ASC in Snellville, Ga., What Now Atlanta reported June 17.

Alongside the ASC, the new Northside Hospital campus will include physician offices, urgent care and other Northside outpatient services.

The facility will occupy two buildings in the Snellville City Center project. Phase I of the $100 million project commenced in 2021, and the Northside buildings are expected to open in 2023.