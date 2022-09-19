10 US cities with the highest inflation rates

The U.S. inflation rate rose 8.3 percent in August, with states in the southeast and southwest being hit the hardest according to a Sept. 17 report from CNBC.

According to data from the consumer price index, states in the sunbelt saw inflation rates closer to 10 percent.

Using consumer price index data, personal finance website WalletHub looked at inflation in 23 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them out of 100.

Ten cities with the worst inflation rates:

1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.: 92.11

2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: 87.59

3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.: 84.16

4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.: 72.84

5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas: 69.2

6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.: 68.71

7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.: 67.12

8. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.: 66.79

9. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.: 62.74

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas: 61.99