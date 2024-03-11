Workers in Massachusetts have the best work-life balance of any state, according to a study from AI productivity platform Plus Docs based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The study looked at the average weekly hours worked and average weekly earnings in order to give each state an index score out of 100, according to a March 11 press release sent to Becker's.

Massachusetts earned a score of 60.29 overall, while Washington, the state with the second best balance, earned a 58.32.

The 10 states with the best work-life balance and the average number of hours worked weekly:

1. Massachusetts: 33.8

2. Washington: 34.8

3. California: 34.5

4. New York: 33.3

5. Alaska: 35

6. Minnesota: 33.9

7. Connecticut: 33.8

8. Maryland: 33.7

9. New Jersey: 33.9

10. Colorado: 33.3