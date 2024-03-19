10 states where business owners thrive

Wyoming is the best state for business owners in 2024, according to a list from law firm Schmidt & Clark.
To determine the most business-friendly states, the law firm analyzed statewide data such as the number of business applications and how that number changed in a one-year period, and one-year business failure rates, according to a March 18 email Schmidt & Clark shared with Becker's.
Here are the best states for business owners in 2024:
1. Wyoming
2. Nevada
3. Texas
4. California
5. Pennsylvania
6. Oregon
7. Oklahoma
8. Kansas
9. Kentucky
10. South Dakota