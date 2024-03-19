ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states where business owners thrive

Wyoming is the best state for business owners in 2024, according to a list from law firm Schmidt & Clark.

To determine the most business-friendly states, the law firm analyzed statewide data such as the number of business applications and how that number changed in a one-year period, and one-year business failure rates, according to a March 18 email Schmidt & Clark shared with Becker's.

Here are the best states for business owners in 2024:

1. Wyoming 

2. Nevada 

3. Texas

4. California

5. Pennsylvania

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Kansas

9. Kentucky

10. South Dakota

