10 signs that an employee is about to quit + 4 ways to make them stay

With the U.S. workforce in the midst of the "great resignation," it is critical that employers are aware of the warning signs that they could be losing an employee.

According to Forbes, employee actions can offer insights for employers, from being less productive to acting more negatively around co-workers.

Here are 10 signs that your employees might be quitting soon, and four suggestions to make them stay:

1. Work productivity has decreased.

2. Less of a team player.

3. Doing the bare minimum.

4. Less interested in pleasing management.

5. Doesn't want to commit to far-away deadlines.

6. Negative attitude.

7. Less focus on work tasks.

8. Leaving work earlier than usual.

9. Loss of enthusiasm.

10. Interacting with co-workers less.

Ways to make employees stay:

1. Offer work from home, and don't force employees back into the office without good reason.

2. Tell employees what their career progression could look like, and emphasize career growth potential.

3. Send out micro surveys to gain employees thoughts and opinions.

4. Put together social and bonding events often.