10 most, least stressed states

Louisiana is the most stressed state while Minnesota is the least stressed, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 25, WalletHub determined the most and least stressed states. The site compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health-and-safety-related stress. These dimensions were evaluated using 40 metrics, including average hours worked per week, median income and parental stress. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 10 most stressed states:

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Nevada

4. New Mexico

5. Arkansas

6. West Virginia

7. Alabama

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas

Here are the top 10 least stressed states:

1. Minnesota

2. South Dakota

3. Utah

4. New Hampshire

5. Iowa

6. Idaho

7. North Dakota

8. Delaware

9. Nebraska

10. Hawaii