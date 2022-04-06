10 lowest paying states for physician assistants

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $119,460, but PAs in Arkansas are paid the lowest on average, according to a March 31 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the 10 states where PAs have the lowest average annual salary:
1. Arkansas: $71,640
2. Mississippi: $74,570
3. Hawaii: $95,280
4. Missouri: $95,280
5. Alabama: $95,470
6. Kentucky: $96,010
7. South Carolina: $97,370
8. Maryland: $99,530
9. Tennessee: $103,850
10. Florida: $104,810
Click here for a full list of PA pay in all 50 states.