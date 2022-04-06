10 lowest paying states for physician assistants

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $119,460, but PAs in Arkansas are paid the lowest on average, according to a March 31 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 10 states where PAs have the lowest average annual salary:

1. Arkansas: $71,640

2. Mississippi: $74,570

3. Hawaii: $95,280

4. Missouri: $95,280

5. Alabama: $95,470

6. Kentucky: $96,010

7. South Carolina: $97,370

8. Maryland: $99,530

9. Tennessee: $103,850

10. Florida: $104,810

Click here for a full list of PA pay in all 50 states.









