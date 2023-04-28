The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations, including registered nurses, physicians and dental hygienists, is $75,040, while the median for all occupations is $45,760, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Here are the 10 highest-paying healthcare jobs in the U.S. and their respective median yearly salaries:

1. Physicians and surgeons: Greater than or equal to $208,000

2.Dentists: $163,220

3. Podiatrists: $145,840

4. Pharmacists: $128,570

5. Optometrists: $124,300

6. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners: $123,780

7. Physician assistants: $121,530

8. Physical therapists: $95,620

9. Occupational therapists: $85,570

10. Radiation therapists: $82,790