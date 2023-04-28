The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations, including registered nurses, physicians and dental hygienists, is $75,040, while the median for all occupations is $45,760, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
Here are the 10 highest-paying healthcare jobs in the U.S. and their respective median yearly salaries:
1. Physicians and surgeons: Greater than or equal to $208,000
2.Dentists: $163,220
3. Podiatrists: $145,840
4. Pharmacists: $128,570
5. Optometrists: $124,300
6. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners: $123,780
7. Physician assistants: $121,530
8. Physical therapists: $95,620
9. Occupational therapists: $85,570
10. Radiation therapists: $82,790