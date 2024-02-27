10 happiest, unhappiest cities in the U.S.

Fremont, Calif., is the happiest city in the U.S., while Detroit is the unhappiest, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Feb. 27, WalletHub determined the happiest cities in the U.S. The site compared 182 cities across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. These dimensions were evaluated using 29 metrics, including depression rate, job security and ideal weather. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S.:

1. Fremont, Calif.

2. Overland Park, Kan.

3. San Jose, Calif.

4. Madison, Wis.

5. Irvine, Calif.

6. Honolulu

7. San Francisco

8. Pearl City, Hawaii

9. Columbia, Md.

10. Scottsdale, Ariz.

Here are the 10 unhappiest cities in the U.S.:

1. Detroit

2. Cleveland

3. Montgomery, Ala.

4. Birmingham, Ala.

5. Shreveport, La.

6. Huntington, W.Va.

7. Toledo, Ohio

8. Jackson, Miss.

9. Mobile, Ala.

10. Akron, Ohio