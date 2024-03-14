10 cities with the highest, lowest credit scores

South Burlington, Vt., is the city with the highest credit score, while Detroit is the city with the lowest, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 14, WalletHub determined the cities with the highest and lowest credit scores. The site compared the median credit scores of residents in 182 cities. Read more about the methodology here.

Note: These lists contain ties.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest credit scores:

1. South Burlington, Vt.: 736

2. San Francisco: 722

2. Huntington Beach, Calif.: 722

2. Scottsdale, Ariz.: 722

5. Fremont, Calif.: 721

6. Seattle: 720

7. Boston: 717

8. Honolulu: 715

8. Irvine, Calif.: 715

10. Santa Clarita, Calif.: 714

Here are the 10 cities with the lowest credit scores:

1. Detroit: 611

2. Shreveport, La.: 621

3. Jackson, Miss.: 624

3. Newark, N.J.: 624

3. Lewiston, Maine: 624

6. Bridgeport, Conn.: 626

7. Fayetteville, N.C.: 628

8. Montgomery, Ala.: 629

9. Memphis, Tenn.: 630

9. Newport News, Va.: 630