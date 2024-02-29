10 cities with the best mental, physical health

Residents of Fremont, Calif., have the best physical and mental well-being of any city in the U.S., according to a Feb. 27 report by personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub's "Happiest Cities in America" report for 2024 compared 182 of the largest cities in the U.S., including at least two of the largest cities in every state, using 29 metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate and life expectancy.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest emotional and physical well-being scores: