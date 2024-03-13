10 cities where it's easiest to get a 6-figure job

Parkersburg, W.Va., has been named the top city to land a six-figure job with no competition, according to a March 13 report from CNBC.

Career management platform Career.io identified the 10 cities with the lowest rates of people applying for highly paid jobs, defined as double the local average wage, based on LinkedIn and Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Ten cities with the least competition for a highly paid job:

1. Parkersburg, W.Va.

2. Nampa, Idaho

3. Butte, Mont.

4. Sitka, Alaska

5. Grand Island, Neb.

6. Kearney, Neb.

7. Dover, N.H.

8. Laredo, Texas

9. Morgantown, W.Va.

10. Olathe, Kan.