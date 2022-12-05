10 best surgery centers for billing ethics

Ten surgery centers were ranked the best in the U.S. for ethical patient billing practices by MoneyMoney magazine and The Leapfrog Group.

The ranking used billing ethics data from Leapfrog's 2022 hospital survey, and hospitals had to have an "A" or "B" Leapfrog safety grade to qualify for the list. To learn more about Money and Leapfrog's methodology, click here.

Top surgery centers for billing ethics:

1. Elmhurst (Ill.) Outpatient Surgery Center

2. Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.)

3. Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply, N.C.)

4. Novant Health Clemmons (N.C.) Outpatient Surgery Center

5. Novant Health Huntersville (N.C.) Outpatient Surgery

6. Novant Health Kernersville (N.C.) Outpatient

7. Einstein Endoscopy Center Blue Bell (Pa.)

8. St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville, Pa.)

9. St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Twin Rivers (Easton, Pa.)

10. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center