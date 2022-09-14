10 best states for orthopedic surgeon pay

The national average pay for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons is $147.22 per hour or $306,220 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for orthopedic surgeons is in Georgia, where they earn more than $380,000 per year.

Editor's note: There are 21 states with no wage data for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons.