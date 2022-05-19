10 best states for nurse pay vs. cost of living

The state where average nurse pay goes the furthest is Kentucky, according to data from ZipRecruiter and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator.

The minimum cost of living for many states in the U.S. eats up most of the average nurse salary, with Kentucky being the most affordable. Nurses in the state who are single with no children are left with $26,294, or 45 percent of their annual pay, after minimum living expenses.

The minimum cost of living in each state was provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator. The cost of living is for a single adult with no children, before taxes.