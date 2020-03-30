Colorado surgery center donates supplies to local hospital

Littleton, Colo.-based Northwest Surgery Center donated an array of medical supplies to Littleton Adventist Hospital.

The surgery center donated respirator masks, surgical masks, exam gloves, sterile gowns and shoe coverings.

Colorado canceled all elective surgeries in the state and is under a state of emergency as it combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

More articles on ASC news:

Regent Surgical Health responds to COVID-19: 3 things to know

When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated

Hospitals looking into using ASCs for COVID-19 patients: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.