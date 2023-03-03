'Year of the rebellion': Will physicians strike back at the payer system?

As physicians face more reimbursement cuts, Kerry Willis, MD, is predicting payers will face backlash.

Dr. Willis, who practices in Beaufort, N.C., recently spoke with Becker's about the healthcare trends he is nervous about.

Question: How satisfied with your income are you currently? What changes do you hope to see related to your income?

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Dr. Kerry Willis: Medicine has become too complicated by design to allow corporate raids on the federal treasury that provide little value to the healthcare system or patients by design.

I look for 2023 to be the year of the rebellion starting as the public and practicing physicians leave the insurance system and make the crisis in access that is already problematic worse. The primary care system has to be decoupled and simplified to allow universal access at a reasonable price for all Americans. I see no will or ability for government to accomplish that task, but employers will tire of their money going to corporate bonus programs for medical millionaires' salaries and benefits and lead the change with direct primary care-like models and changes.