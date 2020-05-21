Which physicians have the most claims denied, resubmitted? A specialty breakdown

For general surgeons, 19 percent of claims are denied or need resubmitted, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2020."

Medscape surveyed 17,461 U.S. clinicians representing more than 30 specialties. Rate of claim denials and resubmissions by specialty:

1. Plastic surgery: 28 percent

2. Emergency medicine: 22 percent

3. Radiology: 20 percent

4. Critical care: 20 percent

5. General surgery: 19 percent

6. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 19 percent

7. Anesthesiology: 19 percent

8. Orthopedics: 18 percent

9. Pulmonary medicine: 18 percent

10. Neurology: 18 percent

11. Infectious diseases: 18 percent

12. Rheumatology: 17 percent

13. Urology: 17 percent

14. OB-GYN: 17 percent

15. Allergy and immunology: 16 percent

16. Oncology: 16 percent

17. Psychiatry: 16 percent

18. Gastroenterology: 16 percent

19. Dermatology: 15 percent

20. Internal medicine: 15 percent

21. Cardiology: 15 percent

22. Nephrology: 14 percent

23. Family medicine: 14 percent

24. Otolaryngology: 13 percent

25. Pediatrics: 13 percent

26. Diabetes and endocrinology: 13 percent

27. Ophthalmology: 13 percent

