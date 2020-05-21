Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Which physicians have the most claims denied, resubmitted? A specialty breakdown
For general surgeons, 19 percent of claims are denied or need resubmitted, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2020."
Medscape surveyed 17,461 U.S. clinicians representing more than 30 specialties. Rate of claim denials and resubmissions by specialty:
1. Plastic surgery: 28 percent
2. Emergency medicine: 22 percent
3. Radiology: 20 percent
4. Critical care: 20 percent
5. General surgery: 19 percent
6. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 19 percent
7. Anesthesiology: 19 percent
8. Orthopedics: 18 percent
9. Pulmonary medicine: 18 percent
10. Neurology: 18 percent
11. Infectious diseases: 18 percent
12. Rheumatology: 17 percent
13. Urology: 17 percent
14. OB-GYN: 17 percent
15. Allergy and immunology: 16 percent
16. Oncology: 16 percent
17. Psychiatry: 16 percent
18. Gastroenterology: 16 percent
19. Dermatology: 15 percent
20. Internal medicine: 15 percent
21. Cardiology: 15 percent
22. Nephrology: 14 percent
23. Family medicine: 14 percent
24. Otolaryngology: 13 percent
25. Pediatrics: 13 percent
26. Diabetes and endocrinology: 13 percent
27. Ophthalmology: 13 percent
