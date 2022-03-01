What 4 health insurer CEOs are paid

Health insurer chief executives earn millions of dollars each year while their companies narrow networks and lower pay rates for physicians and ASCs.

As You Sow, a nonprofit shareholder advocacy group, ranked healthcare CEO pay, including four executives of major insurance companies. The organization used data available as of June 30, 2021.

1. Michael Neidorff, chair and CEO of Centene: $24.96 million

2. Larry Merlo, former president and CEO of CVS Health: $23.04 million

3. David Wichmann, former CEO of UnitedHealth Group: $17.87 million

4. David Cordani, chair and CEO of Cigna: $19.93 million

The companies also reported increased revenue last year. Centene reported total revenues up 13 percent to $126 billion, CVS Health reported revenue increased 10.1 percent to $76.6 billion, UnitedHealth Group revenue jumped 11.8 percent year over year to $287.6 billion, and Cigna reported revenue at $174.1 billion last year.





