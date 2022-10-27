UnitedHealth vs. Centene vs. Elevance in Q3

Payers UnitedHealth, Elevance (formerly known as Anthem) and Centene are some of the largest insurers by membership.

Here are nine notes from the companies' third quarter financial reports:

UnitedHealthcare

1. UnitedHealthcare's total revenues in 2022 are $186.7 billion, an increase of 12.1 percent year over year.

2. To date, 2022 earnings are $11.4 billion, an increase of 16.2 percent from $9.9 billion in 2021.

3. Total membership has grown by 850,000 people in 2022, including 185,000 people in the third quarter.

Centene

1. Centene posted $738 million in net income during the third quarter.

2. Total revenues increased 11 percent to $35.9 billion from $32.4 billion year over year and were driven by Medicaid and Medicare growth and the acquisition of Magellan Health.

3. Total membership is 26.8 million people, including 15.7 million Medicaid members, 2.5 million commercial and 1.5 million Medicare members.

Elevance

1. Elevance's operating revenue was $39.6 billion in the third quarter, an increase of $4.1 billion, or 11.5 percent year over year.

2. Total expenses in the third quarter were $37.8 billion, an 11.7 percent increase from $33.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

3. As of Sept. 30, total membership was 47.3 million, an increase of 2.2 million people or 4.9 percent year over year.