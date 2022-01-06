Top-paid balloon sinuplasty physician indicted in $46M fraud scheme: 3 details

Anita Louise Jackson, MD, was indicted Jan. 5 for allegedly spearheading a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Three details:



1. Dr. Jackson allegedly performed more than 1,200 balloon sinuplasty procedures to around 700 patients from 2014 to 2018 and billed Medicare for more than $46 million.



2. Her practice, Lumberton, N.C.-based Greater Carolina Ear Nose and Throat, received $5.4 million for the procedures. Dr. Jackson was the top-paid balloon sinuplasty provider in the U.S. during portions of the indictment time period even though her practice is not in a major metropolitan area, according to the Justice Department.



3. The indictment accuses Dr. Jackson of illegal adulteration of medical devices, paying illegal kickbacks, making false statements related to healthcare benefits, aggravated identity theft, mail fraud and conspiracy.