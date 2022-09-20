Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

The 47 procedures ASCA wants CMS to add to the approved procedure list 

Patsy Newitt -  

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association submitted comments to CMS on the Medicare 2023 proposed payment rule Sept. 13, asking the organization to make updates that would benefit ASCs as "high-quality, lower-cost facilities for outpatient surgical care," the company said in the letter shared with Becker's

In March, ASCA submitted 47 codes to CMS to be considered as additions to the ASC-covered procedure list. In its updated rules, CMS only added one: CPT 38531. 

Here are the 47 procedures ASCA asked to add, as most are "performed most of the time on an outpatient basis."

CPT Codes 

Descriptor 

19307 

Mastectomy, radical, including pectoral muscles, axillary and internal mammary

lymph nodes

22630 

Under posterior, posterolateral or lateral transverse process technique arthrodesis procedures on the spine

22633 

Under posterior, posterolateral or lateral transverse process technique arthrodesis procedures on the spine (vertebral column) 

23472 

Under repair, revision and/or reconstruction procedures on the shoulder

27702 

Repair, revision and/or reconstruction procedures on the leg (tibia and fibula) and ankle joint.

37183 

Under portal decompression procedures on arteries and veins

37191 

Under other transcatheteral procedures

37192 

Under other transcatheteral procedures

37193 

Under other transcatheteral procedures

38531 

Under excision procedures on the lymph nodes and lymphatic channels

43281 

Under laparoscopic procedures on the esophagus 

43282 

Under laparoscopic procedures on the esophagus 

43774 

Under laparoscopic bariatric surgery procedures

44180 

Under laparoscopic incision procedures on the intestines

44970 

Under laparoscopic procedures on the appendix

60252 

Under excision procedures on the thyroid gland

60260 

Under excision procedures on the thyroid gland

60502 

Under excision procedures on the parathyroid, thymus, adrenal glands, pancreas and carotid body

63040 

Under posterior extradural laminotomy or laminectomy for exploration/ decompression of neural elements or excision of herniated intervertebral disks procedures

63267 

Under excision by laminectomy of lesion other than herniated disk procedures

92652 

Under audiologic function tests

92924 

Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels

92933 

Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels

92960 

Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels

92961 

Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels

93306 

Under echocardiography procedures

93312 

Under echocardiography procedures

93318 

Under echocardiography procedures 

93600 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93602 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93603 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93610 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93612 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93615 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93616 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93618 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93619 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93620 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93624 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93642 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93650 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93653 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93654 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

93656 

Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies

C9602 

Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drug eluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch

C9604 

Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; single vessel

C9607 

Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; single vessel

