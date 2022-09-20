The 47 procedures ASCA wants CMS to add to the approved procedure list 

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association submitted comments to CMS on the Medicare 2023 proposed payment rule Sept. 13, asking the organization to make updates that would benefit ASCs as "high-quality, lower-cost facilities for outpatient surgical care," the company said in the letter shared with Becker's.
In March, ASCA submitted 47 codes to CMS to be considered as additions to the ASC-covered procedure list. In its updated rules, CMS only added one: CPT 38531.
Here are the 47 procedures ASCA asked to add, as most are "performed most of the time on an outpatient basis."
|
CPT Codes
|
Descriptor
|
19307
|
Mastectomy, radical, including pectoral muscles, axillary and internal mammary
lymph nodes
|
22630
|
Under posterior, posterolateral or lateral transverse process technique arthrodesis procedures on the spine
|
22633
|
Under posterior, posterolateral or lateral transverse process technique arthrodesis procedures on the spine (vertebral column)
|
23472
|
Under repair, revision and/or reconstruction procedures on the shoulder
|
27702
|
Repair, revision and/or reconstruction procedures on the leg (tibia and fibula) and ankle joint.
|
37183
|
Under portal decompression procedures on arteries and veins
|
37191
|
Under other transcatheteral procedures
|
37192
|
Under other transcatheteral procedures
|
37193
|
Under other transcatheteral procedures
|
38531
|
Under excision procedures on the lymph nodes and lymphatic channels
|
43281
|
Under laparoscopic procedures on the esophagus
|
43282
|
Under laparoscopic procedures on the esophagus
|
43774
|
Under laparoscopic bariatric surgery procedures
|
44180
|
Under laparoscopic incision procedures on the intestines
|
44970
|
Under laparoscopic procedures on the appendix
|
60252
|
Under excision procedures on the thyroid gland
|
60260
|
Under excision procedures on the thyroid gland
|
60502
|
Under excision procedures on the parathyroid, thymus, adrenal glands, pancreas and carotid body
|
63040
|
Under posterior extradural laminotomy or laminectomy for exploration/ decompression of neural elements or excision of herniated intervertebral disks procedures
|
63267
|
Under excision by laminectomy of lesion other than herniated disk procedures
|
92652
|
Under audiologic function tests
|
92924
|
Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels
|
92933
|
Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels
|
92960
|
Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels
|
92961
|
Under therapeutic cardiovascular services and procedures on the coronary vessels
|
93306
|
Under echocardiography procedures
|
93312
|
Under echocardiography procedures
|
93318
|
Under echocardiography procedures
|
93600
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93602
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93603
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93610
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93612
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93615
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93616
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93618
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93619
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93620
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93624
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93642
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93650
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93653
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93654
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
93656
|
Under intracardiac electrophysiological procedures/studies
|
C9602
|
Percutaneous transluminal coronary atherectomy, with drug eluting intracoronary stent, with coronary angioplasty when performed; single major coronary artery or branch
|
C9604
|
Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of or through coronary artery bypass graft (internal mammary, free arterial, venous), any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty, including distal protection when performed; single vessel
|
C9607
|
Percutaneous transluminal revascularization of chronic total occlusion, coronary artery, coronary artery branch, or coronary artery bypass graft, any combination of drug-eluting intracoronary stent, atherectomy and angioplasty; single vessel