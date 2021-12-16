Surgeon to pay $3.7M to settle fraud claims, whistleblower gets 17%: 4 notes

The owner of two Montana-based vascular surgery centers agreed to pay millions to resolve allegations that he performed and billed for medically unnecessary procedures.

Four notes:



1. A former sonographer employed at Bellamah Vein Center, Lenore Lezanne, alleged that David Bellamah, MD, billed for procedures based on false medical records between January 2015 and March 2017, the Justice Department said in a news release.



2. The complaint accuses Dr. Bellamah and others of using "improper techniques" to conduct and analyze ultrasounds and then using the false findings to perform and bill for medically unnecessary treatments for venous reflux disease and varicose veins.



3. Dr. Bellamah and his companies agreed to pay $3.7 million to resolve the allegations.



4. Ms. Lezanne will receive 17 percent of the settlement, totaling $636,875.