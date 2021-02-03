National Medical Billing Services gets private equity investment to expand business

St. Louis-based National Medical Billing Services, a revenue cycle management company, received an investment from private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.

The investment will further National Medical's growth. The company was founded in 2003 to offer revenue cycle outsourcing services to ASCs and has grown considerably since then with the ASC market.

"At National Medical, we have always prided ourselves on creating significant financial value for our clients, and we recognize that the ASC market is rapidly evolving and growing because of high-acuity procedures migrating to the ASC setting," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical. "Given this significant shift in the market, we are thrilled to be partnering with Aquiline because of its experience across healthcare, insurance and technology. Aquiline is the ideal partner to help us accelerate our key growth initiatives, and I look forward to working with them as we chart the next stage in our evolution."

National Medical offers industry expertise, proprietary intelligent workflow technologies, best practice processes and insightful analytics and advice to improve financial results for surgery centers. Aquiline Capital Partners CEO Jeff Greenberg said his firm will work with National Medical to further enhance and expand business and operations.

Caine Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, was the exclusive financial adviser to National Medical. Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg were legal counsel to National Medical. Ropes & Gray was legal counsel to Aquiline for the transaction.

More articles on surgery centers:

Minnesota health system plans 32,000-square-foot ASC: 4 details

8 ASCs opened or announced in January

Thousands of physicians joined 3 big ASC chains in 2020





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.