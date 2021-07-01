National Medical Billing Services expands with new facility

Chesterfield, Mo.-based National Medical Billing Services, a revenue cycle management company focused on ASCs, opened a new facility in Osage Beach, Mo.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Lake of the Ozarks community to expand our rapidly growing operations," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical, which has more than 500 employees.

The company's strategy is to invest in employees to build long-term careers with the company. The new facility is expected to bring new jobs into Osage Beach and boost the local economy.

"We were looking for an area that had a large pool of talented, hardworking people interested in building a long term career with our company, and all of our research kept pointing to Lake of the Ozarks as our perfect destination," said Lisa Rock, president of National Medical.

Click here to learn more about the company's July 8 recruitment drive in Osage Beach.



