Medicare outpatient premiums increasing

Monthly premiums for Medicare Part B coverage for outpatient care will increase to $148.50 in 2021, an increase of $3.90, according to a CMS announcement Nov. 6.

CMS said the increased rate was "equal to 50 percent of the actuarial rate for aged enrollees plus the $3 repayment amount required under current law."

Deductibles will also increase in 2021, rising from $198 to $203.

The announcement will be published in the Federal Register Nov. 12, and is available online here.

