Medicare Advantage plan to end coverage in 2 California counties

Residents in California-based Napa and Sonoma counties with Medicare Advantage plans through Senior Care Action Network will no longer have coverage beginning on Dec. 31, according to an Oct. 27 report from the Press Democrat.

The exit will impact 3,012 members who live in the region and receive coverage from SCAN's Medicare Advantage plans.

The company expects to start offering Medicare Advantage plans in both Fresno and Madera counties beginning on Jan. 1.

SCAN also plans to shrink its contract with San Diego-based Scripps Health beginning on Jan. 1.

Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal medical groups will no longer be part of the SCAN Health Plan provider network, according to the report. Scripps Health will continue its relationship with SCAN Medicare Advantage plans at six of its other facilities.

"It's become a game of delay, deny and not pay,'' Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO of San Diego-based Scripps Health, told Becker's in September. "Providers are going to have to get out of full-risk capitation because it just doesn't work — we're the bottom of the food chain, and the food chain is not being fed."

Scripps is also ending Medicare Advantage contracts with UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California and a few others beginning Jan. 1.