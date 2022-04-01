Maryland physician to pay $500K billing fraud settlement: 3 details

College Park, Md.-based internal medicine physician Anuja Kurichh, MD, has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to resolve billing fraud allegations, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Three details:

1. Dr. Kurichh was accused of billing Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program for multiple ultrasound studies between 2013 and 2019 indicating face-to-face visits with patients, although her travel records indicated that she was out of the country.

2. Dr. Kurichh was the sole provider for her practice, PHC Healthcare.

3. Dr. Kurichh agreed to pay more than $500,000 March 31 to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act. The settlement is not an admission of guilt.