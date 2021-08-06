Future of payer market hinges on 'political fallout,' 1 administrator says

Lakeside Orthopedic Institute in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., uses ability and growth to leverage payer contracts.

Administrator Ryan Brown spoke with Becker's ASC Review on his predictions for the payer market and leveraging payer contracts.

Question: What are your predictions for the payer market in the next five years?

Ryan Brown: My prediction will be based on political fallout. If "Medicare for All" passes, I anticipate consolidation and focus on secondary market insurance. Payers will make things simpler and more attractive for their insurance as a secondary to Medicare.

If it does not pass, my prediction is continued fracturing. I would expect more plans to be created in order to increase confusion. Confusion saves insurance companies money.

Q: How does your center leverage payer contracts/relationships?

RB: Our office uses ability and growth as leverage. We have the best trained physicians with the best outcomes in our area. We are continuously growing and adapting. We use both of these to maximize our contracts/relationships with the payers.