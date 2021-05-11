Commercial payers: 8 updates for ASC leaders

Cigna's preventive care is back to pre-pandemic levels, and Blue Cross Blue Shield cut a rule that hampered competition.

Eight recent updates from commercial payers for ASCs:

1. Centene named Drew Asher executive vice president and CFO, effective May 7.

2. Cigna CEO David Cordani said preventive care procedures including mammograms, colonoscopies, childhood vaccinations and cervical cancer screenings among its members are back to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 shutdowns of early 2020.

3. Seven for-profit health insurers saw their revenues and profits increase during the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

4. Healthcare providers and insurers must make changes to their processes and technology systems to comply with the No Surprises Act by Jan. 1, 2022 — a feat 95 percent of insurers are worried about achieving.

5. Aetna and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health's joint health plan is offering three new clinical programs for members.

6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced it will continue to waive costs for in-network COVID-19 treatments through the end of the year.

7. A rule that limited competition between the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's 35 insurers is no more, a change stemming from a $2.7 billion antitrust settlement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

8. UnitedHealthcare and Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health are attempting to reach an agreement to keep Renown in-network for UnitedHealthcare and Health Plan of Nevada members, according to a News 4 article.

