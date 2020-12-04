CMS continues separate payment for surgical drug in ASCs — 3 insights

ASC can continue to receive separate payment for Omeros' cataract surgery drug, Omidria, under CMS' 2021 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System Final Rule.

What you should know:

1. Omidria phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution 1 percent/0.3 percent qualifies for separate payment retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.

2. This is the first time Omidria is eligible under CMS' payment policy for non-opioid pain management surgical drugs in the ASC.

3. Omidria is FDA-approved for use in cataract or lens replacement to prevent intraoperative pupil constriction and reduce postoperative ocular pain.

