CMS answers queries on No Surprises Act & 6 more updates

CMS recently answered questions about requirements of the No Surprises Act and about giving good faith estimates to uninsured and self-pay patients.

Here are six more CMS updates from the last two weeks:

1. CMS said it will pay for a second COVID-19 booster shot for people covered under Medicare and Medicaid.

2. CMS released its final 2023 Medicare Advantage capitation and Part C and D rate announcement. Here are seven things to know.

3. CMS released its annual proposed payment update for hospices, which would raise payment rates in fiscal year 2023.

4. As of March, CMS had sent "about 345" warning notices to hospitals noncompliant with its price transparency regulations, the agency told Becker's.

5. The Government Accountability Office recommended CMS assess the effect increased telehealth use is having on the quality of care received by Medicaid beneficiaries.

6. CMS is proposing to lower payment rates to skilled nursing facilities by 4.6 percent, which decreases Medicare payments to facilities by about $320 million.