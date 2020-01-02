Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Cigna drops Dignity Health after contract negotiations fail — 4 insights
Cigna dropped San Francisco-based Dignity Health from its network after the organizations failed to come to an agreement over payment rates before a Jan. 1 deadline, the VC Star reports.
What you should know:
1. Cigna covered more than 16,000 Dignity Health patients across California. Dignity had been in network with Cigna since the 1990s.
2. Some Cigna customers will remain in the network for a short time. Cigna's PPO and HMO customers will lose access to Dignity Health providers on Feb. 1 and April 1, respectively.
3. Cigna and Dignity blamed each other for the breakdown. Cigna argued Dignity is asking for too high of a reimbursement rate, while Dignity argued Cigna is trying to cut its reimbursement rate too much.
4. A Cigna official said talks with Dignity have stalled and are not continuing.
