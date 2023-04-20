Average reimbursement from private insurers for 18 specialties

The average annual billing amount from all physicians to commercial payers is $3.8 million, according to a recent report from AMN Healthcare.

The healthcare staffing company's "Physician Billing Report" for 2023 was published March 21. The report used claim and clearinghouse data to calculate reimbursement levels among 18 specialties.

Here are the estimated 2021 net reimbursements* from private insurance for services among 18 specialties, starting with the highest:

1. General surgery: $5,834,508

2. Orthopedic surgery: $4,904,757

3. Critical care: $3,338,656

4. Urology: $2,943,381

5. Gastroenterology: $2,765,110

6. Otolaryngology: $2,095,277

7. Obstetrician/gynecology: $1,880,888

8. Rheumatology: $1,705,140

9. Cardiology: $1,703,013

10. Anesthesiology: $1,665,510

11. Pulmonology: $1,561,617

12. Neurology: $1,390,181

13. Psychiatry: $1,348,730

14. Internal medicine: $1,297,200

15. Radiology: $1,015,750

16. Dermatology: $729,107

17. Family medicine: $697,094

18. Pediatrics: $661,552

*Editor's note: Data assumes a 50 percent claim denial rate.