AtlantiCare surgery centers back in network with Humana

Humana and Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare reached an agreement to provide in-network care for Medicare Advantage members.

What you should know:

1. AtlanticCare's facilities in Atlantic City and Pomona, N.J., and outpatient facilities in southeastern New Jersey are now in network with Humana.

2. Neither party disclosed the terms of the agreement.

3. Humana Regional Medicare President Eric Bohannon said he was pleased to reach an agreement. He said, "We value the opportunity to work with a health system that traces its history back more than 120 years, and which shares our commitment to the health and well-being of the people we serve."

