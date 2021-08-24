Arkansas eye center sued for $815K over alleged billing fraud scheme: 4 details

The attorney general of Arkansas is suing Conway (Ark.) Eye Care and Todd Eye Clinic over allegations that the practice defrauded Medicaid thousands of dollars.

Four details:

1. Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas' attorney general, filed the lawsuit seeking civil penalties and an investigation into Conway Eye Care and Todd Eye Clinic, owned and operated by Charles Todd Jr., MD, and Karen Todd. The Aug. 23 lawsuit accuses the group of falsifying documents to bill for optometric services.

2. The practice allegedly filed more than 700 fraudulent claims and received more than $800,000 from the Arkansas Medicaid program on those claims.

3. Ms. Todd admitted to falsifying information on the Medicare and Medicaid claims portal in October 2019 during an interview with the state's Medicaid fraud control unit. She was arrested on a felony Medicaid fraud charge at that time.

4. The Aug. 23 lawsuit seeks $815,085.59 in restitution and additional civil penalties from Dr. Todd and the practice.