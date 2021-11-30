Anesthesiologists accuse BCBS of North Carolina of using 'strong-arm tactics' & 6 more BCBS updates

The American Society of Anesthesiologists condemned BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina's alleged abuse of the No Surprises Act to coerce clinicians and practices into network agreements in a Nov. 22 statement shared with Becker's.

Here are six more updates from Blue Cross Blue Shield in November:

1. Anthem Blue Cross is expanding BlueHPN, its high-performance network, effective 2022. The network will expand both in California and Wisconsin next year, including 37 total counties.

2. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois members will no longer be able to receive in-network rates at Springfield Clinic locations as of Nov. 17 after the parties' contract negotiations fell through.

3. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association named Tim Vines its chair of the board of directors, the association announced Nov. 17. Mr. Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, has worked with the company for 27 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

4. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System issued a formal contract termination notice to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, setting the stage for upcoming contract negotiations.

5. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is keeping its telehealth coverage policy after witnessing a 7,500 percent increase in its utilization in 2020. The policy, which covers telehealth visits like in-person care, was extended through March 31, 2022.

6. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association issued a statement of support for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act framework, the president's plan to reignite the economy.