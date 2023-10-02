Aetna announces largest Medicare offering in its history

CVS Health-owned health insurance provider Aetna has announced its 2024 Medicare products, the largest Medicare offering in its history.

The payer has included dental, vision and hearing benefits on every Medicare Advantage plan, reduced prescription drug costs across its Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan portfolio, and enriched over-the-counter benefits for many plans, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

The payer also plans to offer new MA plan options and expanded money-saving benefits for individuals who qualify for a dual-eligible special needs plan or for Extra Help, an subsidy program for prescription drug plans.

Currently, Aetna serves nearly 11 million members nationwide, with 3.4 million currently enrolled in an Aetna MA plan.

The expansion also includes the addition of 255 new counties across the country, providing 2.2 million more Medicare beneficiaries with access to Aetna. Other 2024 offerings include $0 premium plan options in every county, expanded availability of the Eagle MA-only plan, a new SmartFit plan aimed at prescription plan members, and expanded institutional special needs plan products.

The additions also include new fitness plan coverage and freshly prepared meal delivery. It also includes changes to its drug list for 2024, reducing costs for medications.