6 CMS updates

The No Surprises Act, the federal law requiring ASCs and physician practices to provide cost estimates to self-pay patients, went into effect Jan. 1.

Here are five other updates affecting ASCs since Jan. 1:

1. Sixteen state attorneys general asked a federal judge Feb. 4 to block the CMS vaccination mandate for healthcare workers.

2. CMS will trim 764 hospitals' Medicare payments in fiscal year 2022 for having the highest rates of patient injuries and infections.

3. As of Jan. 5, CMS issued warnings to more than 300 hospitals for violations of rules requiring them to disclose prices, but the agency hasn't penalized hospitals for noncompliance.

4. On Jan. 7, CMS proposed a rule to cut prescription drug costs, increase contract vetting and improve health equity. Here are seven things to know about it.

5. President Joe Biden is exploring requiring coverage of at-home COVID-19 tests for Medicare beneficiaries and those who have private, commercial insurance.