Humana named a new CFO, and a Michigan health insurer launched an electronic portal to streamline the preauthorization process.

Here are 10 commercial payer updates that ASCs need to know:

1. UnitedHealth Group invited its 330,000 employees to return to the company's offices.

2. Highmark Health hired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's John Orner as its new chief investment officer.

3. Augusta, Ga.-based University Hospital and UnitedHealthcare can't agree on when their physicians' network contract is set to expire, potentially leaving patients and future contracts in limbo.

4. UnitedHealthcare is the target of a class-action lawsuit, with members claiming the insurer makes it difficult to receive deep inferior epigastric perforator flap breast reconstruction surgery.

5. Massachusetts' Health Policy Commission outlined new details about OptumCare's acquisition of physicians group Atrius Health.

6. Humana announced that interim CFO Susan Diamond will step into the position permanently.

7. After a previous contract expired Dec. 1, 2020, Anthem and Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia, Va., reached an agreement for the insurer to be in network, effective July 1.

8. Humana no longer will deny coverage of PET/CT imaging procedures for cardiac and some neurological conditions

9. Michigan health insurer Priority Health launched an electronic portal to streamline the preauthorization process for its members.

10. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision against Aetna and Optum for allegedly using "dummy code" that disguised administrative charges as billable medical fees.