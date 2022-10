The orthopedic surgery center affiliated with Des Moines, Iowa-based DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center & UnityPoint Health has earned the AAAHC advanced ortho certification accreditation, news station WHO reported Oct. 21.

The surgery center also earned the Blue Distinction Center for Excellence award for hip and knee services.

DMOS has Iowa clinic locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny.