AAAHC pivots to virtual conference

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care moved its Achieving Accreditation conference to an online setting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual conference will take place Sept. 14-17. The conference will help organizations learn best practices around creating a quality-improvement culture.

The conference will be driven by the philosophy "1095 strong, quality every day," and will heavily feature the newly released v41 standards.

The sessions will all be recorded and made available on demand as well. Learn more about the conference here.

More articles on healthcare:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.