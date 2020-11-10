AAAHC names new leadership in board officers and directors

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care named new officers and three elected positions to its board of directors for 2021, according to a Nov. 10 press release.

Three new board leaders will start their position Nov. 15:

1. Timothy Peterson, MD, will be board chair.

2. Ira Cheifetz, DMD, will be immediate past board chair.

3. Edwin Slade, DMD, will be board chair-elect.

"Every member of the board shares a common goal of strengthening patient safety and quality improvement in ambulatory organizations through accreditation," Dr. Peterson said in the release. "During our tenure, we will dedicate our efforts to demonstrating the value of accreditation and its direct impact on patient safety and quality improvement throughout the 1,095 days of the accreditation term."

David Shapiro, MD, will continue his two-year term as AAAHC secretary and treasurer.

Three directors, who were elected, will also start their positions Nov. 15.

1. Karen Connolly, RN

2. Joy Himmel, RN

3. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD

"Our elected board members are an integral part of our organization's governance, and each brings extensive leadership experience thanks to years of independent practice and surveying," Noel Adachi, president and CEO of AAAHC, said in the release. "Every board member is committed to keeping the '1095 Strong' philosophy top of mind. We appreciate their dedication to finding new, innovative ways to lead healthcare organizations in providing high-quality care for accreditation."

