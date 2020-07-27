AAAASF accredits Texas surgery center

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities accredited the Shavano Park, Texas-based surgery center of Robert Young, MD.

Dr. Young is a plastic surgeon who operates the DrYoungForever Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa.

Dr. Young's surgery center has also received a class C ASC designation from the state. Dr. Young is allowed to perform outpatient plastic surgery using general anesthesia.

