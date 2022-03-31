Where anesthesiologists earn the most

The national average pay for anesthesiologists is $159.22 per hour or $331,190 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The bureau currently has data on anesthesiologist pay for 24 states and the District of Columbia. The highest average pay for orthopedic surgeons is in Florida, where anesthesiologists earn more than $360,000 a year.

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

Florida

$174.79

$363,570

2

Pennsylvania

$173.46

$360,790

3

District of Columbia

$171.05

$355,780

4

Wisconsin

$170.70

$355,050

5

Massachusetts

$168.20

$349,860

6

Alabama

$167.48

$348,350

7

West Virginia

$165.83

$344,930

8

Nebraska

$159.71

$332,190

9

Colorado

$159.23

$331,200

10

Michigan

$156.86

$326,270

11

Montana

$153.97

$320,260

12

Arizona

$152.93

$318,090

13

California

$152.90

$318,030

14

Ohio

$151.85

$315,840

15

New York

$147.88

$307,580

16

Tennessee

$147.71

$307,230

17

Vermont

$147.03

$305,820

18

Georgia

$141.24

$293,770

19

Kansas

$138.49

$288,070

20

Virginia

$135.80

$282,470

21

Texas

$120.15

$249,910

22

Wyoming

$115.21

$239,640

23

Kentucky

$111.62

$232,170

24

North Carolina

$107.57

$223,750

25

Nevada

$75.13

$156,270



