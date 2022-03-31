Where anesthesiologists earn the most

- Small
The national average pay for anesthesiologists is $159.22 per hour or $331,190 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
The bureau currently has data on anesthesiologist pay for 24 states and the District of Columbia. The highest average pay for orthopedic surgeons is in Florida, where anesthesiologists earn more than $360,000 a year.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Average hourly wage
|
Average salary
|
1
|
Florida
|
$174.79
|
$363,570
|
2
|
Pennsylvania
|
$173.46
|
$360,790
|
3
|
District of Columbia
|
$171.05
|
$355,780
|
4
|
Wisconsin
|
$170.70
|
$355,050
|
5
|
Massachusetts
|
$168.20
|
$349,860
|
6
|
Alabama
|
$167.48
|
$348,350
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
$165.83
|
$344,930
|
8
|
Nebraska
|
$159.71
|
$332,190
|
9
|
Colorado
|
$159.23
|
$331,200
|
10
|
Michigan
|
$156.86
|
$326,270
|
11
|
Montana
|
$153.97
|
$320,260
|
12
|
Arizona
|
$152.93
|
$318,090
|
13
|
California
|
$152.90
|
$318,030
|
14
|
Ohio
|
$151.85
|
$315,840
|
15
|
New York
|
$147.88
|
$307,580
|
16
|
Tennessee
|
$147.71
|
$307,230
|
17
|
Vermont
|
$147.03
|
$305,820
|
18
|
Georgia
|
$141.24
|
$293,770
|
19
|
Kansas
|
$138.49
|
$288,070
|
20
|
Virginia
|
$135.80
|
$282,470
|
21
|
Texas
|
$120.15
|
$249,910
|
22
|
Wyoming
|
$115.21
|
$239,640
|
23
|
Kentucky
|
$111.62
|
$232,170
|
24
|
North Carolina
|
$107.57
|
$223,750
|
25
|
Nevada
|
$75.13
|
$156,270