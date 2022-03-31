Where anesthesiologists earn the most

The national average pay for anesthesiologists is $159.22 per hour or $331,190 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The bureau currently has data on anesthesiologist pay for 24 states and the District of Columbia. The highest average pay for orthopedic surgeons is in Florida, where anesthesiologists earn more than $360,000 a year.

Rank State Average hourly wage Average salary 1 Florida $174.79 $363,570 2 Pennsylvania $173.46 $360,790 3 District of Columbia $171.05 $355,780 4 Wisconsin $170.70 $355,050 5 Massachusetts $168.20 $349,860 6 Alabama $167.48 $348,350 7 West Virginia $165.83 $344,930 8 Nebraska $159.71 $332,190 9 Colorado $159.23 $331,200 10 Michigan $156.86 $326,270 11 Montana $153.97 $320,260 12 Arizona $152.93 $318,090 13 California $152.90 $318,030 14 Ohio $151.85 $315,840 15 New York $147.88 $307,580 16 Tennessee $147.71 $307,230 17 Vermont $147.03 $305,820 18 Georgia $141.24 $293,770 19 Kansas $138.49 $288,070 20 Virginia $135.80 $282,470 21 Texas $120.15 $249,910 22 Wyoming $115.21 $239,640 23 Kentucky $111.62 $232,170 24 North Carolina $107.57 $223,750 25 Nevada $75.13 $156,270





