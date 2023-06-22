What midcareer anesthesiologists earn in the 10 largest US cities

Midcareer anesthesiologists earn around $383,352 annually in New York City, the largest U.S. city by population for 2022 according to data from USA Today affiliate The List Wire.

Here is what anesthesiologists with eight to 14 years of experience earn in the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to Medscape's salary explorer:

1. New York City: $383,352

2. Los Angeles: $387,135

3. Chicago: $397,818

4. Houston: $381,898

5. Phoenix: $415,544

6. Philadelphia: $378,535

7. San Antonio: $386,486

8. San Diego: $412,891

9. Dallas: $404,904

10. San Jose, Calif.: $394,990