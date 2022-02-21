Utah moves closer to licensing assistants for anesthesiologists

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The Utah Legislature advanced a bill allowing anesthesiologist assistants to work in the state, KSL.com reported Feb. 18. 

It awaits the signature of Gov. Spencer Cox to become law.

The legislation, which creates a license for anesthesiologist assistants, prompted debate about whether it would help fill a shortage of licensed people to assist anesthesiologists or create competition for nurse anesthetists, according to the report. 

The law would require those who receive the license to graduate from a certified program and pass a certification exam from the National Commission for Certification of Anesthesiologist Assistants.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast