US Defense Secretary undergoes general anesthesia

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has undergone general anesthesia for "non-surgical procedures," related to a bladder issue.

Mr. Austin underwent procedures at the Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., and is not expected to have a prolonged stay at the facility, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the Defense Department.

Mr. Austin was hospitalized last month for complications related to prostate cancer, according to NBC News.

His duties were transferred to deputy defense secretary Kathleen Hicks on Feb. 11, NBC News reported. The Defense Department said Mr. Austin is expected to resume his duties tomorrow.