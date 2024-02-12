Anesthesia

US Defense Secretary undergoes general anesthesia

Claire Wallace -  

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has undergone general anesthesia for "non-surgical procedures," related to a bladder issue

Mr. Austin underwent procedures at the Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., and is not expected to have a prolonged stay at the facility, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the Defense Department. 

Mr. Austin was hospitalized last month for complications related to prostate cancer, according to NBC News

His duties were transferred to deputy defense secretary Kathleen Hicks on Feb. 11, NBC News reported. The Defense Department said Mr. Austin is expected to resume his duties tomorrow.  

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast