Understanding the challenges of automated anesthesia records, per 1 CEO

Though automated anesthesia record systems increase the efficiency and accuracy of data collection, some aspects of the technology may make physicians "scratch their head in frustration," Tony Mira, CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants, wrote in a Feb. 1 blog post.

Automated anesthesia recording is more convenient and accurate than paper records, but Mr. Mira wrote that these systems come with their own challenges.

Training providers to use automated recording systems can be a challenge, particularly for more senior physicians, who may resist adopting the technology, according to Mr. Mira. However, newer graduates tend to be eager to explore new technologies.

Adopting automated record-keeping may entail a modification or redevelopment of a practice's medical platform. However, once the updates are made, providers can make templates for the most common type of cases they perform, Mr. Mira wrote.

The data entry that comes with automated systems can pose a problem when departments and locations do not reliably coordinate their notes, which may require providers to reverify entered information, according to Mr. Mira.

Electronic billing is a complicated issue in the field of anesthesia because of clinical data coding. Automated systems do make the process more legible and complete, Mr. Mira said, but that does not eliminate the need for back-and-forth work between providers and those involved in billing.

Automated data systems, according to Mr. Mira, present a huge opportunity to anesthesia providers and have yet to reach their full potential.





