Trailblazer anesthesiologist, ASC leader to retire at year's end

After 31 years in practice, surgery center anesthesiologist Noel Beckford, MD, is retiring at the end of the year, according to Thurston Talk.

Dr. Beckford helped found an anesthesia group in Southwest Washington and was one of the first anesthesia providers to practice at Washington Orthopaedic Center, which opened in 1994.

Today, Dr. Beckford serves as anesthesia director of Washington Orthopaedic Center's ASC. In the ASC's first two years offering total joint procedures, Dr. Beckford managed anesthesia services for every case. He was also involved in coordinating and carrying out the ASC's first outpatient total hip replacement.

Along with practicing at Washington Orthopaedic Center, which has locations in Centralia and Olympia, Dr. Beckford has provided anesthesia services for Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates in Centralia and Providence Centralia Hospital.

